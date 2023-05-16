Borja Iglesias reveals Sevilla wish ahead of Europa League semi-final against Juventus

Real Betis striker Borja Iglesias was able to seal victory against Rayo Vallecano on Monday night, scoring the third in a 3-1 win that gave Los Verdiblancos some breathing room to 7th place. Started off by Youssouf Sabaly’s wondergoal, it leaves Betis just six points away from Europa League football again next season.

That goal came courtesy of a Joaquin assist, with Iglesias telling Cadena Cope that he did not want the much-loved veteran to leave.

“I hardly get on the pitch with him and he is the one who has given me the most assists.”

“Don’t go,” he joked about Joaquin, who is retiring at the age of 41 at the end of the season.

“I think he has mixed feelings because he’s feeling good and he’s training well. It seems like he doesn’t get older. Every day I tell him not to go.”

Real Betis take on rivals Sevilla on Sunday night in the Seville derby. With both teams targeting European competition next season, there is plenty on the line beyond local tensions. Joaquin has been receiving ovations away from home since announcing his impending departure, but Iglesias was not expecting something similar away from home at their rivals.

“I don’t think he will be received very well this weekend at the Sanchez Pizjuan, but he deserves recognition despite the rivalry.”

Sevilla do have the added distraction of the Europa League semi-final second leg against Juventus on Thursday ahead of that game, and regarding how that would impact the derby, Iglesias remarked that “I’m not sure what is best for us, but I hope they don’t go through.”

Betis have had an unfortunate habit of seeing Sevilla ruin their good seasons by outperforming them of late. Under Unai Emery, Sevilla finished 9th but won the Europa League while Betis outperformed them in La Liga, while this season there is a very real possibility something similar occurs.