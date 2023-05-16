Barcelona to row back on season ticket prices after slow uptake for move away from Camp Nou

Barcelona are set to adjust the pricing of their season tickets, as they prepare for a move to Montjuic next season. With Camp Nou being renovated next year, Barcelona had rolled out a more expensive plan for season tickets next season, which current season ticket holders were able to apply for, given the capacity is closer to half of Camp Nou than the full capacity.

It appears uptake for those season tickets has been far slower than initially expected. The club received criticism at the time for their pricing system, but President Joan Laporta has admitted that they would be changing their current plans as a result.

“We have found a solution to not raise the season tickets so much and we will announce it this week,” as per Diario AS.

“The new price is more adjusted to the inconveniences that Montjuic entails. Members will see that we have thought of them.”

“We will do something that all members will understand,” Laporta finished.

With the cost of living crisis biting hard for many still, the rise in season tickets were seen as somewhat tone deaf for the club, especially as they pursue multi-million euro additions. It goes without saying that the old Olympic stadium is not as well suited to football as Camp Nou is.