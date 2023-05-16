Barcelona Sporting Director Jordi Cruyff to leave club as recruitment shift continues

Barcelona are set to lose their Sporting Director Jordi Cruyff this summer, after Dutch-Catalan took the decision to leave the club. It follows on from the decision of Director of Football Mateu Alemany to exit Barcelona this summer too, leaving the Blaugrana without anyone leading their recruitment operation beyond the the 30th of June.

The club announced the news on Tuesday afternoon, thanking him for his work to date, and his commitment to the club. Like Alemany, Cruyff will continue working on current operations in the market, which once closed, will mark the end of his stay at the club.

Cruyff has been one of Xavi’s allies at the club, with the two working together in the market, but recent rifts have emerged between the two.

The apparent power shift at Barcelona, kicked off by Alemany’s departure, appears to have been a factor in Cruyff’s decision, with the sense being that he no longer holds as much sway at the club.

Deco has been rumoured as a potential addition to the recruitment team this summer, but that is yet to be confirmed, and currently, Barcelona will be going into the transfer window without any leadership in the market beyond President Joan Laporta and Xavi.