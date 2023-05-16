Barcelona and Valencia under investigation from tax authorities for €35m swap deal

Barcelona and Valencia are under investigation for a potential false accounting practices from the Spanish tax office, regarding a swap deal involving Jasper Cillessen and Neto Murara.

In 2019, Neto moved from Valencia to Barcelona for €26m, and Cillessen went the other way for a total of €35m. Former Valencia Vice-President Miguel Zorio has complained to the tax authorities that these fees were falsely inflated in order to improve the accounts of both.

He has also accused Valencia owner Peter Lim of agreeing to sign players with agent Jorge Mendes before taking full control of Los Che.

It is a case that has already been investigated by the tax office, as per MD, but has yet to find enough evidence to bring a court case against the clubs. Zorio’s accusations will be added to their investigation.

This alleged inflation of fees represents a similar practice to that which saw Juventus deducted points temporarily earlier in the season. The key detail will hinge on whether Zorio or the tax office have evidence that both clubs intentionally increased the fees.

These accusations come as part of a campaign that Zorio has been running for some time in order to try and remove Peter Lim and Meriton Holdings from Valencia. Mestalla continually shows its contempt for Lim, and Zorio is keen to oust the Malaysian businessman.