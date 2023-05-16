Atletico Madrid offered Borussia Dortmund veteran on a free transfer this summer

Atletico Madrid are the hunt for reinforcements at a low price, and they may have come across a veteran that fits the bill for them next season. One of the key areas, that needs reinforcing are the full-back areas, with only Nahuel Molina and Reinildo Mandava likely to be at the club next season.

According to Diario AS, Raphael Guerreiro has been offered to Atletico Madrid. The 29-year-old is out of contract this summer and is set to leave Borussia Dortmund, after seven years at the club.

Guerreiro has started 75% of BVB’s games in the Bundesliga this season, racking up 25 games, three goals and 12 assists in those matches. An experienced operator at both left-midfield and at left-back, Guerreiro also has 63 caps for Portugal.

Sporting Director Andrea Berta will be tasked with the choice of pursuing Guerreiro – his cost will be to the Italian’s liking, but equally being a veteran free agent, his wage demands may well be considerable.

Knowing that Simeone likes to operate with a more defensive full-back on one flank, it may be that Diego Simeone prefers a more conservative option across from Nahuel Molina, such as Mario Hermoso or Reinildo Mandava. However Guerreiro could no doubt do a good job in the role that Yannick Carrasco plays on the left flank, although with very different profiles.