Atletico Madrid aiming to bring 100,000 fans to Metropolitano over weekend

Atletico Madrid are hoping to bring the masses to Canillejas this weekend, with crowds of over 100,000 aimed for.

On Saturday the club will host an open training session at 11.30am with season-ticket holders able to go for free, and other fans able to enjoy the training session for €10. Accordng to Diario AS, there will be a multitude of events and entertainment options, with a special focus on kids going to the events.

Thast precedes their game against Osasuna on Sunday, where Los Colchoneros want to come close to a 68,000 capacity crowd for one of their final two home games of the season. Between teh two days, they hope to attract six figures of fans.

Los Colchoneros have the chance to upset rivals Real Madrid and overtake them again in second place if Los Blancos drop points again.

Their weekend programme is part of a concerted effort to ensure that the surroundings of the Metropolitano become a place for leisure and enjoyment for fans of the club.