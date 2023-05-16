Analysis: Are Real Madrid right to pursue a move for Alphonso Davies this summer?

Real Madrid could be in store for a major transfer window this summer, if rumours are to be believed. Club officials are reportedly in the market for reinforcements in multiple positions, with high profile targets being lined up.

A deal for Jude Bellingham is looking close to completion. Personal terms have already been agreed, with the final hurdle being a fee agreement with Borussia Dortmund, which is not expected to be too much of a problem.

Bellingham may not be the only major signing this summer. Real Madrid, along with Champions League semi-final opponents Manchester City, are exploring the possibility of signing Alphonso Davies, according to Ekrem Konur.

Davies is reportedly Real Madrid’s big transfer target to improve their options at left back, although Bayern Munich are very unwilling to part with the Canadian international, and they are looking to tie him down to a new contract.

Davies would be an upgrade on the options currently in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad, and it would also allow Eduardo Camavinga to be moved back into midfield, which is his natural and preferred position.

However, if Real Madrid are looking to do a deal this summer, there are a number of considerations to be made. Firstly, considering they are spending big on Bellingham, their finances would be stretched if they also move for Davies, especially since Bayern appear to be even more unwilling to sell.

Left back has been an issue for Real Madrid at times over the last couple of seasons, when Ferland Mendy has been first-choice in the position. However, Camavinga had made it his own over the last few months, and it is currently not a priority position to strengthen in.

Furthermore, given that Fran Garcia will be returning to Real Madrid this summer, with a deal having been agreed with Rayo Vallecano. The 23-year-old has been one of the best left backs in La Liga this season, and he will compete for the starting spot at Los Blancos.

Given that Garcia has shown that he has lots of potential, it would be fair to given him the opportunity to prove that he can hold his own at Real Madrid. Playing with better players, there is a genuine possibility that he ups his game and becomes even better.

If Garcia proves himself to be a quality left back next season, then the need for Davies becomes less, and it would allow Real Madrid to save funds which could be used elsewhere. Considering that a right back is a higher priority, funds found be better served in his area.

It would be wise for Real Madrid to hold off pursuing this summer, before analysing the situation in the later stages of next season. They risk losing Davies to Man City, but at the moment, the Canadian is not a requirement.