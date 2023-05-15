Xavi Hernandez dedicates Barcelona La Liga title to ‘those who never fail you’

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has told the press that their work this season has not been valued, but it is being rewarded. The Blaugrana coach has won his first title as coach in his first full season in the job, securing the club’s 27th in total.

Speaking after their 4-2 victory over Espanyol on Sunday night, which sealed the title at the RCDE Stadium, Xavi was asked who he would dedicate the title to.

“I remember my wife, my family, brothers, children… those who never fail you,” he told Marca.

“In Spain the work that is being done is not valued. I am very strong-willed and the work is being rewarded. We have believed in the idea. This gives us security and stability to believe in the project. We have been a team.”

Xavi certainly had something of a stone in his shoe about criticism of the club last week. The first team were given five days off ahead of the Espanyol tie, but responded with one of their best performances of the season.

“For the image of the club, we wanted to win and end with a good feeling. Winning a league is incredible, but we have to continue. This deserves a great celebration. Today, freedom. We had been criticised for having so many days off and look…”

While Xavi has always had the reputation of one of the greatest footballers to grace the game behind him, he can now point to a major managerial achievement to back up his decisions. Real Madrid in theory should have been favourites coming off the back of a Champions League and La Liga double, but Barcelona were far and away the best side in Spain this season.