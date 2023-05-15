Xabi Alonso pips former club Real Sociedad to signing of ex-Barcelona starlet

Former Barcelona left-back Alejandro Grimaldo has chosen to leave Benfica this summer and join Xabi Alonso in Germany. The Spanish defender has signed a four-year deal with Die Werkself, and will complete the move for free.

Grimaldo is out of contract this summer, and has decided to bring to an end a seven-year spell in Lisbon, having moved to Benfica from Barcelona in 2016. The 27-year-old will join up with compatriot Xabi Alonso at Bayer Leverkusen, signing a new contract until 2027.

It had been reported that Real Sociedad had made an offer for Grimaldo, but it seems Alonso was able to put together a more attractive proposition than that of his former club.

Grimaldo, who has dabbled with the fringes of a Spain call up at times, will compete with Mitchell Bakker on the left side of defence next season. Known for being quick and possessing an excellent cross from his left, and will now have a new challenge this summer.