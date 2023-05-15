West Ham lead Premier League race for Valencia star

Premier League side West Ham will move for Valencia star Yunus Musah, if Los Che are relegated next month.

Valencia are still in relegation danger, ahead of the final weeks of the 2022/23 season, with a three point gap above the drop zone, and four games remaining.

The club could be raided for their star names, if they slip though the La Liga trap door, with USA international Musah attracting interest.

The Hammers are not the only Premier League team linked with the former Arsenal academy player, but as per the Daily Mail, they are ready to formalise their interest with a firm bid.

Valencia’s bargaining position will ultimately be decided by their ability to stay in the top-flight with the 20-year-old valued at around €20m as it stands.

West Ham are hoping to lure more names to the club this summer, if they secure Europa League qualification, via winning the 2022/23 UEFA Europa Conference League.