WATCH: Xavi Hernandez starts handing out beers from Barcelona open-top bus parade

Barcelona are enjoying themselves after they won the La Liga title on Sunday evening, and Xavi Hernandez might have been slightly less wild in his celebrations compared to his days as a player, but he was enjoying himself nonetheless.

As the Blaugrana paraded through the streets, Xavi could even be seen handing out a beer to a supporter from the bus.

Early on in the parade, El Chiringuito tried to get in touch with Xavi from below, and did secure some beer themselves, but not perhaps in their preferred method.

😅👏¡MOMENTAZO! 🍻 @10JoseAlvarez le da recuerdos de parte de @DarioMonteroG a Xavi… ¡y el entrenador culé le moja entero con cerveza! 👇 ¡Sigue la rúa del Barça aquí!

🔴 https://t.co/doYmcxqNI9 pic.twitter.com/TmfSQXvYM8 — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) May 15, 2023

Xavi received a number of chants from the crowds adorning the bus.

Xavi greeting the crowd 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/vQecf8nPSq — Barça Buzz (@Barca_Buzz) May 15, 2023

He delivered his first major honour as Barcelona manager, just over 18 months after he took over the side in 9th place. Having faced criticism for Barcelona’s showings in Europe, he will no doubt feel this is a vindication of his management. After the Espanyol win, Xavi noted that the league victory gave him credibility.