WATCH: Thousands of Barcelona fans flood streets to celebrate title win, players get balcony reception

Barcelona fans took to the streets on Sunday night to celebrate their La Liga title in, after they confirmed their first in four years against Espanyol.

Several thousand are estimated to have been on La Rambla in Barcelona, turning up at the Canaletes fountain in order to celebrate the victory together, as is tradition.

Party time at Canaletes! ⛲️ pic.twitter.com/8gOKsKXWkL — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 14, 2023

The Blaugrana fans will be back out in numbers again in just a few hours, with a rooftop bus parade due to begin at 18:00 CEST on Monday evening.

Més d'un miler de persones a Canaletes celebren la victòria del Barça. Ho explica @sergiescudero https://t.co/UuSSf28VQY pic.twitter.com/Zpfkya08sa — diariARA (@diariARA) May 14, 2023

Meanwhile back at Barcelona training ground, a number of fans also turned out to greet the players after they returned from the RCDE Stadium.

It was clearly a vibrant mood for Blaugrana, with veterans Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets leading the celebrations alongside Ronald Araujo.

Their title celebrations will be a major institutional release, after several years of struggles without any reward. Even if it has been won in less spectacular fashion than some others, it will no doubt taste a little sweeter given the adversity faced during that time.