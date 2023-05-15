WATCH: Barcelona finally allow Gavi to be interviewed one-on-one – by Ronald Araujo

Barcelona are celebrating their La Liga title success, after having beaten their city rivals Espanyol on their own patch with a 4-2 win. While it had been seen coming for some time, with a hefty lead over closest rivals Real Madrid, it has not dampened celebrations in the Catalan capital.

The Blaugrana are moving slowly through Barcelona on an open-top bus parade, with manager Xavi Hernandez handing out the beers.

Last night the players left the RCDE Stadium and headed for the training ground, where they were greeted by waiting fans. As th e players celebrated on the balcony, Ronald Araujo took the chance to interview teammate Gavi. The 18-year-old rarely appears in the media, and Barcelona quite understandably want to protect their youngster.

Ronald Araujo: “Good evening Gavi. Are you very happy to achieve this title,” they started off in Catalan.

Gavi: “Yes, very.”

Ronald Araujo: "Thank you for what you given to the club, to the people… Very happy." Gavi: "Ehhh, yeah, very happy."

RA: “We, the people, are all happy, I wanted to ask you, what does this mean for you?”

G: “It’s a dream for me, securing the league title with the team of my dreams, and nothing, I hope we win more.”

RA: “What do you make of the season?”

G: “The season, well it’s true, we started very well, no. In the end, we won the league title, which was our objective.”

RA: “Well, Gavi, thank you very much for everything, for all you have given the people, and well, very happy.”

G: “Ehhh, yeah, very happy,” he remarked although he was distracted by staff member, on his phone.

The youngster made it through his minute-long interview without any major faux pas. Araujo very much appeared to be leading the celebrations after the match. Barcelona’s communications department can breathe easy.

After the training ground, the Barcelona squad went out partying, with Neymar Junior the surprise guest during the festivities.