WATCH: Barcelona fans show their love for Frenkie de Jong in title parade

Barcelona fans have filled the city streets to celebrate the 2022/23 La Liga title.

The La Blaugrana squad have partied with supporters, as their open top bus parade snaked through the city streets, amid jubilant scenes.

Xavi got the party started, as he handed out beers to fans along the parade route, with rising star Gavi taking part in an impromptu interview with teammate Ronald Araujo.

As the party looks set to carry on into the night, one dedicated fan was spotted paying homage to Dutch star Frenkie de Jong, with a cardboard cut out of the midfielder joining in the fun.

De Jong remains a popular figure among Barcelona fans, despite being linked with a summer move away from Catalonia, as the club looked to generate income from his sale.

The former Ajax playmaker played a crucial role in the title charge and he will not be leaving the club ahead of the 2023/24 season.

