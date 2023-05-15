WATCH: Barcelona fans show their love for Frenkie de Jong in title parade

Barcelona fans have filled the city streets to celebrate the 2022/23 La Liga title.

The La Blaugrana squad have partied with supporters, as their open top bus parade snaked through the city streets, amid jubilant scenes.

They just LOVE this Club here in Barcelona! pic.twitter.com/aqjsSVezW5 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 15, 2023

Xavi got the party started, as he handed out beers to fans along the parade route, with rising star Gavi taking part in an impromptu interview with teammate Ronald Araujo.

Ronald Araujo: "Thank you for what you given to the club, to the people… Very happy." Gavi: "Ehhh, yeah, very happy." #Barca pic.twitter.com/1R8mupsH90 — Football España (@footballespana_) May 15, 2023

As the party looks set to carry on into the night, one dedicated fan was spotted paying homage to Dutch star Frenkie de Jong, with a cardboard cut out of the midfielder joining in the fun.

Good evening my neighbors! pic.twitter.com/osHRrwJPaG — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 15, 2023

De Jong remains a popular figure among Barcelona fans, despite being linked with a summer move away from Catalonia, as the club looked to generate income from his sale.

The former Ajax playmaker played a crucial role in the title charge and he will not be leaving the club ahead of the 2023/24 season.