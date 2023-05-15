WATCH: Barcelona fans ask for return of Lionel Messi during title celebrations

Barcelona fans were in full party mood on Sunday night as they were able to celebrate their first La Liga title since the global pandemic, but did not forget about the legend they never had the chance to say goodbye to as a result.

Lionel Messi left the club in August of 2021, with crowds still banned from stadiums for safety reasons at the end of the previous of campaign, meaning that Messi was never given a farewell by the fans that he had spent every two weekends with for 16 years.

As Barcelona fans gathered at the Canaletes fountain in order to celebrate their league title, spontaneous chants of ‘Messi’ broke out.

🏆 Celebrando la Liga en Caneletes, la afición grita el nombre de MESSI pic.twitter.com/snyzc0MYQJ — Jijantes FC (@JijantesFC) May 14, 2023

This has also been the case in recent weeks at Camp Nou, reaching a peak in the March El Clasico, with fans using the tenth minute to dedicate to the Argentine.

Messi is out of contract this summer, and club Vice-President Rafa Yuste has publicly declared it an aim for Barcelona this summer in order to bring him back to the club.