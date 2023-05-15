Tottenham manager issue blocking Clement Lenglet transfer

Tottenham’s move for Barcelona star Clement Lenglet will not be resolved until the Premier League side appoint a new manager.

The 27-year-old defender joined Spurs on a season-long loan, at the start of the 2022/23 season, after falling down the pecking order in Xavi’s plans.

The French international has impressed in North London, despite the club’s off-field upheaval, with 24 Premier League appearances in the Spurs backline.

Lenglet has established himself as a first choice option, alongside Eric Dier and World Cup winner Cristian Romero, with the Premier League side open to a permanent deal this summer.

Barcelona are willing to sell Lenglet for around €12m, but the centre back is determined to wait and see who is confirmed as Antonio Conte’s successor, as per Mundo Deportivo.

Lenglet is happy to stay at Tottenham, but due to the flexibility over his situation, he wants assurances over playing time in 2023/24, with no head coach decision expected until at least June.