Spain World Cup-winner Fernando Llorente confirms retirement at age of 38

Spanish World Cup-winner and former Athletic Club icon Fernando Llorente has announced that he has left the game after 20 years. The Basque target man was most recently with Eibar, but has decided to retire after departing Armaginak last summer.

Llorente tweeted a link to a YouTube video which showed some of his highlights, and put words to those moments and many goals.

“From a very young age I dreamed of becoming a footballer. And who was going to tell me that I would be able to enjoy and live everything that football has given me.”

¡Gracias por ser parte de mi sueño! https://t.co/ybZcHFZDPF — Fernando Llorente (@llorentefer19) May 15, 2023

“I wanted to thank everyone for the opportunities provided and the fans who always supported me, for the love received during all these years. I consider myself lucky to have been able to enjoy all the moments that football has made me live and for all the great people, friends that I have been able to meet along the way. Thank you.”

Making his debut with the first team in 2005, he would stay at Athletic Club until 2013 after coming through Lezama. During his time with Los Leones, he would score 118 times in 333 games, before moving to Juventus on a free.

In his two and a bit seasons there, he would win three Serie A titles, two Italian Supercups, one Coppa Italia, and another with Napoli in 2020. He would also win the 2016 Europa League with Sevilla, having spells with Swansea, Tottenham, Udinese and finally Eibar.

Internationally, he scored 7 goals in 24 games for Spain, contributing to both their 2010 World Cup and 2012 Euros wins.

🍀 Good luck in this new chapter, @llorentefer19. 17 years at Lezama and 118 first-team goals for Athletic.#AthleticClub 🦁 pic.twitter.com/XnzE39ilvO — Athletic Club (@Athletic_en) May 15, 2023

In total, he made 628 games, 185 goals and 61 assists. Llorente was physical target man with an excellent touch. The Basque forward on his day was a nightmare for defenders and his presence often caused issues even if he wasn’t always on the end of moves. Famously, he also helped Spurs to the Champions League final in 2019.