Sebastian Kehl: Borussia Dortmund unmoved over Jude Bellingham sale

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl has insisted Jude Bellingham is not certain to leave the club this summer.

Real Madrid are leading the race to sign the England international with talks rumoured to have stepped up with the 19-year-old’s camp this month.

Los Blancos have identified Bellingham as their No.1 transfer target ahead of the 2023/24 season but the Bundesliga giants are preparing to hold out for a huge fee.

Edin Terzic’s side could demand in the region of €150m for Bellingham, with two years left on his contract at Signal Iduna Park, and an extension offer on the table for him.

Kehl hinted renewal discussions are ongoing and nothing is settled over his future despite the ongoing speculation.

“There’s no termination clause, He has two years left on his contract. He’s a player who has value for us and whoever wants him, will have to pay for him”, as per Sky Sports, via Marca.

“There have been phases in which I felt he would leave, others in which I believe he will stay.

“The fight for him will intensify at the end of the season.

“I don’t see us without possibilities. I think, for example, if we win the title over Bayern, it will be a sign.”

Dortmund are locked in a tight title battle with the defending champions, trailing by a single point at the top of the table, with two games remaining.