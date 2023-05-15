Ronaldo Nazario furious at Real Valladolid decisions – “Enough already! We demand explanations!”

Real Valladolid President Ronaldo Nazario took to Twitter to express his disgust on Sunday afternoon, after La Pucela thought they were going hard-done by against Sevilla.

Initially in the first half Valladolid felt that Sevilla defender Loic Bade should have been sent off for bringing down Cyle Larin, who would have been through on goal.

14. REAL VALLADOLID-SEVILLA.

Larin se va en velocidad, Badé ve que no llega, le agarra y le tira. último jugador, el VAR lo revisa y salta la sorpresa. Ortiz Arias no saca la roja a Badé pic.twitter.com/kemQMPRB24 — Sr. Sánchez (@jrgpucela__) May 15, 2023

Then the referee blew the half-time whistle after a set piece was cleared, just as Sergio Escudero struck his shot into the net.

Real Valladolid were outraged by the referee blowing for half-time as Sergio Escudero scored against Sevilla yesterday. Owner Ronaldo Nazario called it 'inadmissable.' "We demand explanations."#Sevilla #Valladolid #Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/m8fEikwaH9 — Football España (@footballespana_) May 15, 2023

La Pucela felt that those decisions swung the game in Sevilla’s favour, with Los Nervionenses going on to win the game 3-0. At the time of both incidents, it was 0-0.

Ronaldo said on Twitter that it could change their entire season.

“INADMISSIBLE what happened today in Zorrilla!

Until now we had been silent trying to vindicate our dissatisfaction through official means, meetings and petitions, avoiding making a public exposure. But enough already! This is professional football and we demand explanations.

Mistakes of these dimensions can change an entire season.”

¡INADMISIBLE lo ocurrido hoy en Zorrilla! ⁰Hasta ahora habíamos estado callados intentando reivindicar nuestra insatisfacción por medios oficiales, reuniones y peticiones, evitando hacer una exposición pública. ¡Pero basta ya! Esto es fútbol profesional y exigimos explicaciones.… — Ronaldo Nazário (@Ronaldo) May 14, 2023

“But let one thing be clear: we will fight EVERYTHING and EVERYONE because we are Real Valladolid. Our team, our fans and our city have given everything and no one is going to take it from us.”

The Real Valladolid Twitter account was not holding back either, said it was no surprise what had happened – ‘We don’t ask that they give us anything, only that they do not take anything away from us.’

¿Os sorprende lo que ha pasado hoy en Zorrilla?

Lo de la roja…

Lo del gol…

¿Seguimos? No pedimos que nos den, solo que no nos quiten.pic.twitter.com/1W178CHmuM — Real Valladolid C.F. 💜 (@realvalladolid) May 14, 2023

The Mayor of Valladolid, Oscar Puente, even went on Cadena Cope after the match to express his disgust too.

“This is the straw that breaks the camel’s back. Valladolid has such bad luck with decisions, I am not able to remember a single team that complains about having lost against us due to rude mistakes.”

Se ha quedado un buen día para cambiar la portada de nuestro perfil.#NuevaFotoDeCover #ContraTodoYContraTodos pic.twitter.com/EhNCCGJUsB — Real Valladolid C.F. 💜 (@realvalladolid) May 15, 2023

Valladolid would then change their header on social media to ‘Against everyone and everything.’

It is fair to say La Pucela were not happy about it, and with Valladolid just a point above the relegation zone, it is understandable that emotions were running high. Only rivals would have failed to empathise with Valladolid on the Escudero decision, whether it was correct or not.