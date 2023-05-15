Real Madrid take all four players with fitness doubts to England for Manchester City return leg

Real Madrid are able to call on all of their resources for the second leg of the Champions League semi-finals this Wednesday. Los Blancos announced their squad on Monday afternoon, with all of their injury doubts at least fit enough to travel to face Manchester City.

Los Blancos left David Alaba, Karim Benzema and Rodrygo Goes out on Saturday night against Getafe, after all three missed training the day before. That said, it always seemed likely they would be available for the return leg.

Where there was more doubt for Real Madrid was with Eduardo Camavinga. The Frenchman came off in the closing stages against Getafe, having twisted his knee and asked to come off against Los Azulones. It appears he is fit though.

Carlo Ancelotti will have the rare opportunity of selecting from a healthy squad at this stage of the season. The big selection dilemma for many his how Ancelotti will set up his defence. Antonio Rudiger did an excellent job against Erling Haaland in the first leg, while Eder Militao is back from suspension amid shakier form. Ancelotti will likely decide between the two, or shift David Alaba to left-back.