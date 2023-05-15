Real Madrid hoping for substitute impact against Manchester City on Wednesday

Real Madrid more or less know what their starting XI will be on Wednesday night, as their biggest game of the season approaches. Carlo Ancelotti only has one or two dilemmas going into their Champions League semi-final second leg against Manchester City, but if he wants to change the game, it might get a little trickier.

Not least because of Marco Asensio. The Spanish international has been in fine form this season despite limited continuity. As Diario AS point out, Asension has been involved in 14 of Real Madrid’s 69 goals in 2023, 20.3%. He is also averaging a goal contribution every 98 minutes this calendar year, a figure only bettered by Karim Benzema (89 minutes), and Vinicius Junior (98 minutes).

In total, he has 12 goals and 8 assists in 47 appearances this season, but averaged out it is a goal contribution every 93 minutes. Asensio has shown a ruthless streak to finish games off this season whenever he has been introduced.

While Asensio was the focus of much ire last season from Real Madrid fans, he has won their respect back this campaign, with a series of good cameos this season. If Ancelotti is looking for a goal from the bench on Wednesday evening, the Italian will feel much more confident turning to Asensio these days than he might have done last season.