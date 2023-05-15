Mateu Alemany explains how Barcelona departure will work mid-transfer window

Outgoing Barcelona Director of Football Mateu Alemany has explained that he will complete any pending business before he leaves the club, with Aston Villa his expected destination.

After Barcelona beat Osasuna two weeks ago, it was announced that Alemany would be leaving the club after just over two years leading their recruitment efforts.

Speaking to Catalunya Radio before Barcelona sealed their title with victory over Espanyol, he explained that he was still focused on his duties at Camp Nou.

“It’s not the time to talk about me, but I have a commitment with the president to complete all the pending operations and then we’ll see. We want to close player registrations, financial fair play, close other operations… My focus is Barca right now. Professionals must always give our best.”

He then spoke of the importance of sealing the La Liga title, and the need to enjoy it.

“For us it is essential to win and close the title now. We are almost anxious to do so. It has been very complicated to get here, Barca’s numbers are impressive, and so are those of the rivals. They fought a lot, they were games with great intensity. If we win the League today it will be very special for everyone and it will have to be enjoyed. Celebrations? They haven’t prepared any, you have to respect the opponent.”

There was a good effort at living up to those words. After the match thousands of Barcelona fans headed to Canaletes where the club tends to celebrate titles, while others greeted the players at the training ground, where they returned after the match. The feeling emanating out of the club is that their hard work over the past two years has now paid off in the form of a La Liga title that they had not competed for in the last three years.