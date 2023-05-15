Girona granted UEFA licence for 2023/24 despite Manchester City link

Girona will be permitted to play in European competition next season after being granted a UEFA licence.

The Catalan side are pushing hard to secure 7th place in La Liga, and a spot in the UEFA Europa Conference League in 2023/24, on the back of a strong run of form in 2023.

Michel’s side are amongst a clutch of teams in the running and they have now been given the green light by Europe’s governing body.

As per reports from Mundo Deportivo, the club were keen to receive assurance from UEFA over their eligibility, due to a connection with Manchester City, via the City Football Group (CFG) ownership structure.

However, as CFG only have a 47% stake in Girona, it is not classified as a conflict of interest, within cross-UEFA competitions.

Girona are currently in pole position for 7th, with four games remaining, but they face tough games against Europa League chasing Real Betis and Villarreal, plus Europa Conference League rivals Osasuna, in the final weeks of the campaign.