Former referee goes after Real Madrid – ‘They’re the only ones employing a delegate with Negreira links’

Former referee Eduardo Iturralde Gonzalez has once again called out Real Madrid for their behaviour over the Negreira case. He was made out as a villain by club channel Real Madrid TV earlier in the season after he criticised the club, but has not backed down.

Iturralde has been a vocal critic of Los Blancos, accusing them of using the media in order to influence referees. He was highly critical of Los Blancos using RMTV in order to go after his former colleagues, and as a refereeing expert on Cadena SER (via Marca), he once again explained that they could have no complaints.

“The club is fed up with the CTA and the referees, but it must be remembered that Real Madrid is the only team that has a field delegate who is the ‘son’ of Enriquez Negreira, who was refereeing when Negreira was vice president and was paid by Barcelona They, who always say that you have to put an end to all the ‘children’ of Enriquez. So much so that they complain, because their delegate was a referee.”

He refers to the fact that Real Madrid’s matchday delegate is Megia Davila, who was a referee between 1995 and 2009, during the period when Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira was Vice-President of the Referees Committee. He is being investigated for payments made to him by Barcelona. Davila then became an employee of Real Madrid in 2017.

The presumption is that if Enriquez Negreira was influencing games in Barcelona’s favour, then Davila would have been part of that operation too. Until the investigation comes to a conlusion, it is tricky to draw others without all of the information.