Fabrizio Romano offers Inigo Martinez Barcelona transfer update

Barcelona are on the verge of securing a summer move for Athletic Club defender Inigo Martinez.

The 31-year-old centre back looks certain to leave Bilbao when his contract expires at the end of the 2022/23 season.

Athletic Club had previously been positive of agreeing a renewal for Spanish international Martinez, but he wants a new challenge elsewhere in Spain, with extension talks rejected.

Barcelona have been working on a deal for the Basque native, since failing in their January move for him, and they are closing to sealing an agreement until 2025.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona are confident of receiving La Liga approval to complete a move, as the club continues to balance their financial crisis at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona are confident to get La Liga’s green light also for Iñigo Martínez deal to be registered very soon, as for Gavi new contract & more. 🔵🔴⏳ #FCB Iñigo has already completed medicals weeks ago and he has agreed a two year deal valid until June 2025. pic.twitter.com/ayqbgyuhLt — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 15, 2023

Martinez is rumoured to have already completed his medical tests in Catalonia, and will sign a two year deal with the new Spanish league champions, when the 2022/23 campaign is wrapped up next month.