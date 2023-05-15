Diego Simeone gives classy assessment of Elche after Atletico Madrid defeat to relegated side

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone was bound to be frustrated after his side went down to bottom-placed Elche, who are already relegated on Sunday afternoon. Nevertheless, he was remarkably composed in his post-match press conference.

Los Colchoneros were the side with the most points take in any of the big five European leagues going into to the game, against Elche, who are already relegated and had only three wins to their name all season. Nevertheless, Elche beat Atletico 1-0 through a Fidel Castro strike in the first half.

Manager Diego Simeone did not give Diario AS excuses after the match though.

“They were more intense, they played better. We started badly, they scored the goal we generated for them and we weren’t effective when we had our chances.”

He even had it in him to praise Elche for their efforts.

“I congratulate Elche, a match that shows once again how beautiful football can be. When a relegated team shows the commitment they did, regardless of their position in the table, I think it is good for the game.”

Simeone then reverted to type regarding his message, which was that Champions League qualification was the main goal for the season.

“We have to try to improve and show that qualifying for the Champions League is very important for Atletico and it won’t be easy. There are four games left for the goal.”

It will be a defeat that could come back to haunt them though. Atleti lost second spot to Real Madrid over the weekend, which could cost them some €13m in prize money and sponsors. It will also rob fans of boasting rights in the capital, and a chance to see their good second half of the season rewarded should they miss out on second place ultimately.