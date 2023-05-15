Barcelona youngster to skip hierarchy and be promoted to captain role next season

Barcelona are still in the midst of transitioning away from a golden generation, with most of their squad in the early or late stages of their career. As the Blaugrana continue to see veteran exits, it threatens to leave a leadership void at the club.

Captain Sergio Busquets is set to leave this summer, with Sergi Roberto, Jordi Alba and Marc-Andre ter Stegen the next in line to take over as current captains. Generally the captaincy at Barcelona would go by seniority, with the longest-serving players taking the job.

However Xavi Hernandez is to shake that situation up. According to multiple reports from Toni Juanmarti and Ferran Correas, Uruguayan central defender Ronald Araujo is set to take on one of the leadership roles next season.

Cuando el Barça ganó su última Liga, ni siquiera estaba en el primer equipo culé. Ronald, que la temporada que viene será capitán, ya tiene su primera tras una larga espera. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/R3czEQj0al — Toni Juanmartí (@tjuanmarti) May 14, 2023

His character is thought to be a crucial factor, and it is not hard to see why. Araujo frequently shows incredible commitment to the cause, intensity, and a will to win that drags the team forwards in adversity.

Were the system to remain the same, it would be Ousmane Dembele who would take over as the fourth captain for the Blaugrana. Nevertheless, few would quibble with the choice to promote Araujo, who many see as a fixture for much of the next decade if fitness respects him.