Barcelona will only reach €45m Vitor Roque asking price with bonuses

Barcelona are interested in bringing in a striker this summer, but not at all costs. With their salary limit likely to put a squeeze on what business Barcelona can do, they have set a limit on the cost of their main target, Vitor Roque.

The 18-year-old Brazilian has been identified as the long-term successor to Robert Lewandowski, and the short-term back-up to the Polish striker next season.

However they will face strong competition from Premier League sides. Roque’s asking price is thought to be around €45m for Athletico Paranaense to part with him, and Goal Brasil say that Barcelona are willing to hit that number.

It will not be the €45m full fee that Athletico PR want though. They will reach up to €35m plus another €10m in bonuses. Roque is also thought to have interest from Arsenal, Chelsea, Newcastle United and Paris Saint-Germain are also thought to be interested, although none have shown quite so much desire as Barcelona.

With a €60m release clause though, it could well be a difficult negotiation for all sides to pull off. Barcelona will likely need some collaboration from Roque turning down other offers in order to bring him in.

