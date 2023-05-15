Barcelona set for budget boost after being crowned La Liga champions

Every little bit helps these days for Barcelona, and it looks as if the Blaugrana are set for welcome extra financial boost from their La Liga title win.

Aside from the increase in profile and sponsorship opportunities, Barcelona are set to gain an extra €8.93m in TV money from their La Liga win, as per Diario AS. The total they are expected to bring in about €103m, around €10m more than Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid, depending on who finishes second.

The La Liga winners receive 17% of the available TV money, compared to 15% for second and 13% for third. Meanwhile in the Champions League, Barcelona will once again be a top seed, which will affect their TV share, giving them 40%, an extra 10% over second place. That adds up to about €2.5m more than they received last season.

While this seems like relatively little in terms of the supposed €200m gap between Barcelona and their salary limit currently, it could be the difference between a key player for next or not. With no natural right-back in the squad, Xavi Hernandez will likely be conscious of the fact that going into next season with such obvious holes in the squad is unwise two seasons in a row.

Image via David Ramos/Getty Images