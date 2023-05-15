Barcelona President Joan Laporta promises Lionel Messi talks during title celebrations

Barcelona President Joan Laporta has confirmed that the club will do that they can in order to re-sign Lionel Messi this summer, after the Blaugrana confirmed the La Liga title.

Laporta was in an ebullient mood following the title victory, joining in the celebrations with the players in the dressing room after the match.

Speaking to Jijantes, via Relevo, Laporta confirmed that “we will do everything that we can,” when he was asked about bringing Messi back to Catalonia.

Laporta went on to say that they are working to both to fit into La Liga’s salary limit plan, and to continue strengthen the teams simultaneously.

“We are already working on next year’s team. We hope to be able to strengthen ourselves, we are in an austerity and viability plan. We want to have fair play. We are doing our homework and working hard.”

On the title as a whole, Laporta was keen to highlight the hard work that had gone into it.

“It feels very good because it has been a League with a lot of effort, very hard work. Winning with four matchdays to go means that we have worked well. We have brought joy back to Barcelona fans. Eternal thanks to the players, the coaching staff, the workers of the club… This is for the cules.”

Laporta will see this as a vindication of his decision to sell some of the club’s assets in order to build this title-winning team. It will also help kickstart the club financially, by showing they can be successful, which brings more revenue in both sponsorship and prize money.