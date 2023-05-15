Barcelona President Joan Laporta – ‘I have spoken with Leo Messi to redirect the situation’

Barcelona President Joan Laporta has confirmed that he has spoken with Lionel Messi in order to put things right with the Argentine.

On Sunday night after Barcelona sealed their La Liga title, Laporta confirmed Barcelona would do everything they could in order to bring Messi back. Previously other members of the hierarchy have declared openly that they want to bring Messi back this summer, and now Laporta has admitted to talks with Messi.

“I have spoken with Leo to, somehow, redirect a situation that occurred where I had to put the institution above everything, even him, the best player in the world, it was a very affectionate and pleasant conversation, we have sent messages lately. I congratulated him on the World Cup, he’s back, we’ve known each other for years, since he was 14 years old, there’s a relationship.”

The consensus was that Messi felt betrayed after Laporta left him at the alter two Augusts ago. Messi was set to sign a new deal with the club before Laporta informed him the club were pulling out of the deal on the very same day.

Laporta told TV3 (via MD), that he still had Barcelona in his heart though.

“Messi loves Barca, nobody should doubt that. He feels at home at Barca.”

“It would be a disservice to talk about these issues about Leo because he belongs to PSG, we have to wait until the end of the season and then we can talk calmly.”

It was reported last week that Messi had agreed a deal with Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal, before his agent and father Jorge shut down rumours about an agreed contract. Laporta was asked about their offer to Messi.

“With all due respect to Saudi Arabia, Barca is Barca and it is his home. Barca can compete with everyone, history backs us up. And Saudi Arabia is doing a very good job and they are investing and working very well, but Barca is Barca.”

While Jorge Messi’s statement said no decision would be made until the end of the season, it certainly seems that Barcelona are the main contenders in Europe if La Liga give them the go ahead to sign players. The Blaugrana have been open about their desire to bring Messi back, whereas there is little in the way of speculation of other offers.