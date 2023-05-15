Barcelona looking to claim second La Liga title this summer after ending barren run

Barcelona are looking to claim their second league title in a matter of weeks this summer, as they seek recognition they say has been unfairly denied to them.

In 1937, a number of teams were unable to form La Liga as normal due to the ongoing civil war. It meant that none of competitions won during that year recognised.

La Copa España Libre conquistada por el Levante FC (@LevanteUD) en julio 1937 en @letnomuseu. Expo 'DE GRANOTES, GATS I PALMERES, els orígens del Levante UD'. El trofeo junto a dos réplicas de las camisetas del Levante FC y Valencia FC (@valenciacf) de la final. #LUDhistoria pic.twitter.com/ca69ZqU8LX — LUDhistoria (@LUDhistoria) March 22, 2023

However earlier this year, Levante were officially recognised as Copa del Rey winners in 1937 for their Copa de Espana Libre victory, which was held between the Espanyol, Girona, Valencia and Levante. Madrid was under fascist control and unable to participate at the time, while Barcelona had gone on tour to escape persecution and raise funds to keep the club alive.

However Barcelona had earlier won a league referred to as the Mediterranean League. Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid, at the point Madrid CF, were unable to compete at that time too, but as per MD, Barcelona, Espanyol, Girona, Valencia, Levante, Gimnastico FC, Granollers and Athletic Castellon all took place in a league competition between teams from Catalonia and the Valencian community.

They go on to point out that the 1939 National Tournament, disputed shortly after the end of the war, and missing a number of teams including Barcelona from former republican strongholds, was recognised as a La Liga win. Sevilla were victorious 6-2 over Racing Ferrol in a final held in Barcelona at Montjuic, but in a competition without the participation of Catalan sides. The Blaugrana maintain that therefore their league title was equally as legitimate in 1937 as Sevilla’s league or Levante’s Copa del Rey.

If Barcelona were to have it recognised as a league title, it would move them onto 28 titles, and within seven of record title-holders Real Madrid, who have won 35.

Image via LaPresse via ZUMA Press