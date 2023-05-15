Barcelona’s 2024 Spanish Supercopa opponents revealed after La Liga title win

Barcelona’s rivals for the 2024 Spanish Supercopa have been updated following their 2022/23 La Liga title win.

Xavi’s side finally clinched their first league title since 2019, on the back of a 4-2 derby win away at Espanyol, as the former Spanish international won his second trophy of the campaign.

Barcelona’s 2023 Spanish Supercopa victory over Real Madrid was Xavi’s first piece of silverware since returning to the Camp Nou and he will be looking to defend it in Saudi Arabia.

As per an official club statement, Barcelona face 2022/23 Copa del Rey runners up Osasuna, who lost out in the final to Los Blancos.

Spanish Supercopa rules place the La Liga winner against the Copa del Rey losing finalists, where possible, at the semi final stage.

Real Madrid will also compete in the four-team tournament, as Copa del Rey winners, with the slot for second/third place in La Liga set to complete the quartet.

Atletico Madrid are most likely to join the group, if they finish second, or third behind Real Madrid.