(WATCH) Robert Lewandowski settles Barcelona derby with La Liga title incoming

Barcelona are 45 minutes away from clinching the La Liga title as they lead 3-0 at half time in their derby clash at Espanyol.

La Blaugrana are easing to first league title since 2019, with three points now a formality against their Catalan neighbours, and Xavi’s side are ready to party at the RCDE Stadium.

Robert Lewandowski expertly steered home his 20th league goal of the season, from Alejandro Balde’s cross, before the Spanish international headed home his first ever Barcelona goal.

That opened up a dominant cushion for the visitors in the opening stages and Lewandowski pounced on more slack Espanyol defending to add to his tally just before the interval.

Barcelona fans will already be preparing their title celebration with the club indicating plans are in place for a trophy parade in the city tomorrow.

Espanyol’s own battle against relegation remains difficult, with a four point gap to safety, with four games left to play from tonight.

