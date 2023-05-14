(WATCH) Robert Lewandowski settles Barcelona derby with La Liga title incoming

Barcelona are 45 minutes away from clinching the La Liga title as they lead 3-0 at half time in their derby clash at Espanyol.

La Blaugrana are easing to first league title since 2019, with three points now a formality against their Catalan neighbours, and Xavi’s side are ready to party at the RCDE Stadium.

Robert Lewandowski expertly steered home his 20th league goal of the season, from Alejandro Balde’s cross, before the Spanish international headed home his first ever Barcelona goal.

Barça take a big step towards title glory! 🏆 Robert Lewandwski gives them the lead in the derby 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/FXdA3HYofz — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) May 14, 2023

2-0 to Barcelona! 🔵🔴 Alejandro Balde nets his first goal for the club with a finish at the far post 🎯 pic.twitter.com/jCb7BzFe0I — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) May 14, 2023

That opened up a dominant cushion for the visitors in the opening stages and Lewandowski pounced on more slack Espanyol defending to add to his tally just before the interval.

"Demolition Derby!" 🎙 Barça are running riot as Lewandowski scores again to all but secure the LaLiga title this evening 🔥 pic.twitter.com/qROGSnomOy — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) May 14, 2023

LEWANDOWSKI BRACE! THE TITLE IS WITHIN REACH 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Y9sTvFcHjh — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 14, 2023

🚨🚨| GOAL: Lewandowski with a BRACE!! Barcelona 3 – 0 Espanyol. pic.twitter.com/7IqI0gWaDk — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) May 14, 2023

Barcelona fans will already be preparing their title celebration with the club indicating plans are in place for a trophy parade in the city tomorrow.

Espanyol’s own battle against relegation remains difficult, with a four point gap to safety, with four games left to play from tonight.

