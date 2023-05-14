(WATCH) Robert Lewandowski and Alejandro Balde put Barcelona on La Liga title brink at Espanyol

Barcelona have enjoyed a perfect start in their crunch La Liga derby clash at Espanyol.

La Blaugrana will clinch their first league title since 2019, with a win at the RCDE Stadium, and Xavi’s side are on course as it stands.

Spanish star Pedri missed an early chance to break the deadlock, as the tackles flew in from both sides, but Barcelona deservedly edged in front on 13 minutes.

Alejandro Balde’s superb run and cross was steered home by Robert Lewandowski for his 20th league goal of a debut season in Spain.

Barça take a big step towards title glory! 🏆 Robert Lewandwski gives them the lead in the derby 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/FXdA3HYofz — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) May 14, 2023

LEWANDOWSKI WITH AN EARLY GOAL FOR BARCELONA 👀 pic.twitter.com/XE3r2gNLVY — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 14, 2023

Balde then popped up with his first Barcelona goal, to nod home Pedri’s cross, and put Barcelona in firm control of the contest.

2-0 to Barcelona! 🔵🔴 Alejandro Balde nets his first goal for the club with a finish at the far post 🎯 pic.twitter.com/jCb7BzFe0I — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) May 14, 2023

BALDE'S FIRST EVER LALIGA GOAL! 👏 pic.twitter.com/ha6lu9EkAt — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 14, 2023

Espanyol remain inside the relegation zone, with a four point gap to safety, if they cannot respond in this tie.

Images via Getty Images