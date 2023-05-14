(WATCH) Former Liverpool pair Fernando Torres and Alvaro Arbeloa clash in touchline wrestling match

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid is always a battle as proved by Fernando Torres’ touchline spat with opposite number Alvaro Arbeloa.

Los Blancos secured a 4-2 aggregate win over their cross city rivals, in a Champions Cup Juvenil A quarter final second leg, but the big story from Valdebebas came from the sidelines.

Atletico boss Torres was sent off in extra time by the referee, with the former Spanish international whistled and insulted by the home fans, before clashing for Real Madrid head coach Arbeloa.

Things got heated between Alvaro Arbeloa and Fernando Torres on the touchline.pic.twitter.com/bxuPv1lIBK — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) May 14, 2023

The pair are former teammates, at both Liverpool and Spain, but there was no love lost, as Torres reacted angrily to a string of refereeing decisions against his team.

Atletico scored twice in normal time, to haul back their 2-0 first leg loss, but they were ruthlessly undone in extra time, as Torres lost his patience.

El derbi más caliente entre Arbeloa y Torres, que acabaron encarándose. 📌 El entrenador rojiblanco acabó expulsado tras una tangana entre ambos equipos en un duelo que acabó con nueve amarillas. 📹 @Jorgebergan99

➕ℹ https://t.co/apTDSGM6mF pic.twitter.com/XSPtfAS4TM — Relevo (@relevo) May 14, 2023

The former striker was angered by Arbeloa’s conduct, pushed him, and allegedly threatened to ‘blow his head off’ in an angry exchange.