(WATCH) Espanyol fans storm pitch as Barcelona celebrate La Liga title win

Barcelona’s first La Liga title since 2019 was marred by ugly scenes after their 4-2 derby win away at Espanyol.

Xavi’s side clinched the title in style at the home of their local rivals with a dominant 3-0 lead at half time thanks to goals from Robert Lewandowski and Alejandro Balde.

Espanyol rallied in the second period, with two late goals, but there was no stopping Xavi’s date with title destiny at the RCDE Stadium.

Culers, this one is for YOU! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/tliyGm327Q — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 14, 2023

The small pocket of Barcelona fans at the stadium were subject to major restrictions as part of an ongoing standoff between the two clubs.

However, the frustration of the home fans spilled over at full time, as Barcelona celebrated on the pitch.

Barca enjoying the moment but now being chased off pitch by Espanyol fans pic.twitter.com/UfKv78NPOS — Samuel Marsden (@samuelmarsden) May 14, 2023

Barcelona agreed not to lift the trophy tonight, if they won the game, but their squad were forced to flee the pitch as Espanyol supporters broke past security personnel.

This is mad. An absolute disgrace. Espanyol fans invading the pitch trying to assault Barça players & staff celebrating their league title. Footage is shocking.@TheAthleticFC pic.twitter.com/1B3THBlq0B — Pol Ballús (@polballus) May 14, 2023

Barcelona are expected to confirm their celebration and parade plans overnight as the squad head back across Catalonia.

Images via ESPN