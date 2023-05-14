(WATCH) Espanyol fans storm pitch as Barcelona celebrate La Liga title win

Barcelona’s first La Liga title since 2019 was marred by ugly scenes after their 4-2 derby win away at Espanyol.
Xavi’s side clinched the title in style at the home of their local rivals with a dominant 3-0 lead at half time thanks to goals from Robert Lewandowski and Alejandro Balde.
Espanyol rallied in the second period, with two late goals, but there was no stopping Xavi’s date with title destiny at the RCDE Stadium.
Culers, this one is for YOU! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/tliyGm327Q
— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 14, 2023
The small pocket of Barcelona fans at the stadium were subject to major restrictions as part of an ongoing standoff between the two clubs.
However, the frustration of the home fans spilled over at full time, as Barcelona celebrated on the pitch.
Barca enjoying the moment but now being chased off pitch by Espanyol fans pic.twitter.com/UfKv78NPOS
— Samuel Marsden (@samuelmarsden) May 14, 2023
Barcelona agreed not to lift the trophy tonight, if they won the game, but their squad were forced to flee the pitch as Espanyol supporters broke past security personnel.
This is mad. An absolute disgrace. Espanyol fans invading the pitch trying to assault Barça players & staff celebrating their league title. Footage is shocking.@TheAthleticFC pic.twitter.com/1B3THBlq0B
— Pol Ballús (@polballus) May 14, 2023
Barcelona are expected to confirm their celebration and parade plans overnight as the squad head back across Catalonia.
Images via ESPN
Classic catalanimaI behaviour.
Maybe dont run around in circles like children while condemning a rival to relegation?
All while buying the title with future debt and going nowhere in Europe.
Watch them play victims in media tomorrow lmaooo
All meanwhile 1,6 bil debt is rising xD
Barca live rent-free in your head and it’s hilarious. You live to criticize the club and they don’t even know who you are, nor would they care if they did.
Cry more, lol.
Pointing out your eternal shortcomings is amusing to me, since it triggers betas such as yourself.
And since you have no rebuttal for my arguments and instead, once again, rant about nonsense, Im gonna take it as I live in your head rent free, or you wouldnt bother. Thats the best admittance from you that my arguments pierce you and Im frankly amused.
1,6 bil debt thats growing, mortgaged future with 660 mils in debt just to win two trophies while were already at our third for a fraction of your money spent.
Keep coping 🫵🤣
You give yourself too much credit. I’m entertained by your bitterness and enjoy watching you contradict yourself and twist yourself into an angry little knot every time someone throws you a bone.
You’re an amusement, nothing more.
If you think that me triggering you is bitterness you need a cat scan. Bitternes implies jealousy and you arent jealous on those below you.
Were above you on 90% of merits, Im merely looking down on you. You might not have the capacity to recongnise that but I dont blame you. Youre probably living in a world where your club is ahead of us.
Basically paraphrasing what Ive written tells me that youre somewhere on the spectrum. Havent seen an original thought in your head so far. Why dont you scurry away like you usually do after being called out?