WATCH: Antonio Mateu Lahoz emotional after receiving guard of honour from Osasuna squad

It’s safe to say that Antonio Mateu Lahoz has been a polarising figure during his time in Spanish football. The 46-year-old has been a referee in La Liga since 2008, and has taken charge of some of the biggest matches in world football in the period since.

Although he has riled up supporters of all sides with some of his decisions, there is clearly a mutual respect between Lahoz and the players. This was certainly amplified on Saturday, when the whistler received a guard of honour from Osasuna’s squad, after their victory over Almeria.

Los jugadores de Osasuna homenajearon a Mateu Lahoz, forzado a retirarse a final de temporada, al finalizar el partido ante el Almería. 📹 @LaLiga pic.twitter.com/FcyJvlFYIP — Relevo (@relevo) May 13, 2023

Lahoz looked visibly moved by the gesture from the Osasuna players, whom he each embraced individually when leaving the pitch.

Although it has not been made official, Lahoz is expected to retire from refereeing in La Liga at the end of the season, albeit it appears to not be his decision, if his conversation with Rodrigo De Paul is anything to go by.