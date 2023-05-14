Villarreal demolition continues Athletic Club’s abysmal record without Inigo Martinez

It has been a very inconsistent season for Athletic Club. They have had spells on winning several matches in a row, but have also gone on multiple winless runs. As a result, they sit in eighth, one point outside of the European places.

Saturday’s 5-1 thrashing at the hands of Villarreal was their third defeat in four matches, a run that was preceded by three straight victories. Inigo Martinez played in all three of those wins, but he has been absent in this latest winless run.

Martinez has been a vital cog for Athletic this season, and when he hasn’t played due to various injury or fitness concerns, his absence has been felt. As per Sport, Ernesto Valverde’s side have won just five of the 19 matches in which Martinez hasn’t featured, losing nine.

By comparison, Athletic have won eight of the 15 games in which Martinez has played, while drawing three and losing the other four. However, there is also something to be said about Martinez’s fitness issues, given that he has missed more matches than he has played this season.

Unfortunately for Athletic Club, Martinez is leaving at the end of the season, with Barcelona have agreed terms on a pre-contract to sign the 31-year-old. They will have to find a way to improve their form without him, and fast.