Tests confirm Eduardo Camavinga’s availability for Manchester City showdown

Having recovered his full squad at a crucial time of the season, Carlo Ancelotti was given a fresh injury concern on Saturday evening, during Real Madrid’s victory over Getafe at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Eduardo Camavinga suffered a knee injury after a rough challenge from Juan Iglesias, and he had to be substituted as a result. Ancelotti appears to allay fears over the Frenchman’s fitness, and medical tests have now backed that up.

According to Arancha Rodriguez, Real Madrid conducted tests on Sunday morning, and it has been revealed that Camavinga only suffered a slight sprain to his left knee. As a result, he will be available for Wednesday’s Champions League semi-final second leg against Manchester City.

Camavinga has been one of Real Madrid’s best players over the last few months, and Ancelotti will be delighted to have him at his disposal for the trip to Manchester.

With this news, Camavinga will likely start at left back for the match at the Etihad Stadium, which Real Madrid must win if they are to reach back-to-back Champions League finals.

