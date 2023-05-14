Sergio Busquets drops Barcelona future hint with La Liga title goodbye

Barcelona’s outgoing captain Sergio Busquets delivered an emotional message to his team after they clinched the La Liga title.

La Blaugrana eased over the line in the league title race with a dominant 4-2 derby win away at local rivals Espanyol.

A first league title win since 2019 has been wrapped up with four matches still to play for Xavi’s team as Busquets prepares for the end of his Barcelona career.

The veteran midfielder confirmed his decision to leave the club, when his contract expires in June, which will leave a hole in Xavi’s team, after 15 first team seasons.

However, Busquets has reassured fans on the positivity for the future, with a hint at potentially returning to the club at some point.

“The foundations of a team of champions has been laid. It’s very difficult to win titles”, as per reports from Marca.

“I wanted to leave winning an important title like La Liga.

“I’m very happy to leave like this. I’ve been here for many years, with records and titles, and I’m happy to go out like this.

“But, I will see you soon!”

Busquets also condemned the ugly scenes at the end of the match, as the Barcelona players were forced to flee the RCDE Stadium pitch, following a security breach by the Espanyol ultras.

