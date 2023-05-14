Ronald Koeman doesn’t expect Lionel Messi to re-join Barcelona this summer

Lionel Messi’s name has been on the lips of many Barcelona supporters over the last few months, as the possibility of him returning to the club this summer continues to grow.

Messi’s contract at Paris Saint-Germain expires at the end of the season, and it is expected that he will not renew, which would leave him free to find a new club.

Barcelona are the favourites to re-sign Messi, although Ronald Koeman, who was in charge of the first team at the time of the Argentine’s departure, does not believe that he will return this summer, as per ESPN (via MD).

“I do not think Messi will return to Barcelona. Busquets will leave, Jordi Alba will not stay either and these three are good friends. I wouldn’t be surprised if they went to Miami or Saudi Arabia together.”

Koeman also believes that Joan Laporta is trying to improve his image with his pursuit of Messi’s signature, as it was under his stewardship that Messi departed back in 2021.

“Laporta wants to save face because he’s known as the man who let Messi go.”

It remains to be seen whether Messi remains to Barcelona this summer, but there appears to be an increasing confidence that they can get the deal over the line.