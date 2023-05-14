Real Madrid star tipped to solve Arsenal’s defensive issue

Premier League side Arsenal are plotting a summer transfer move for Real Madrid defender Ferland Mendy.

The Gunners have fallen short in their push to win the Premier League title but Mikel Arteta’s side have secured a spot in the 2023/24 Champions League.

Arteta is keen to strengthen his squad in the coming months with the addition of Champions League experience a priority for the Basque coach.

Mendy has emerged as a possible option, with Los Blancos willing to offload the French international, due to his injury record in the last 12 months.

According to reports from the Daily Mirror, Real Madrid are open to selling Mendy for around £17.5m, which would come within Arteta’s transfer budget.

Arteta is planning a defensive reshuffle this summer, with Oleksandr Zinchenko potentially moved into midfield, with Mendy a possible direct replacement for the Ukrainian at left back.

Kieran Tierney has been linked with an exit from the Emirates Stadium after growing frustrated with his role as Zinchenko’s deputy this season.