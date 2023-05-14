Real Madrid risk missing out on Gabri Veiga as European clubs circle for Celta Vigo star

Gabri Veiga is expected to move on from Celta Vigo this summer. The 20-year-old has had an excellent breakthrough season in La Liga, scoring nine goals and assisting three so far.

As expected his performances have attracted attention from clubs across Europe, with several Premier League sides said to be lining up a move for Veiga. Celta are resigned to losing him, as he has a €40m release clause in his contract.

Real Madrid are among those interested in signing Veiga this summer, although they are not prepared to trigger his release clause. Instead, they will offer Celta €30m in order to sign the young midfielder, according to Cope.

Should they succeed in their pursuit, Real Madrid intend on loaning Veiga out immediately, with a move to a team in European competition preferred. It remains to be seen whether that would be a team in Spain or abroad.

However, given that Veiga’s release clause is expected to be triggered, especially with Premier League interest abound, there is no guarantee that Real Madrid will be able to secure his signature. They must hope that Celta lower their demands over the next few weeks.