Real Madrid not interested in signing Kylian Mbappe this summer – report

The Real Madrid-Kylian Mbappe saga has continues to run on, a year on from the Frenchman rejecting a move to Los Blancos in favour of signing a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain.

Florentino Perez remains interested in signing Mbappe, but only under certain circumstances. According to Marca, Real Madrid are not prepared to pay a transfer fee for him, which would rule out a move this summer.

Real Madrid value Vinicius Junior higher than Mbappe at the moment, and given that the two would be fighting for the same position, the club’s hierarchy have decided to keep their faith in the Brazilian, and with good reason too.

Vinicius has been one of the best players in world football this season, and as such, he will continue being first choice on the left wing, and will likely do so even if Mbappe does arrive at some point in the future.

Mbappe could join Real Madrid for nothing in the summer of 2024, as he can reportedly break his contract a year early. However, until then, the reigning European champions will not consider a move for him.

In the meantime, Real Madrid will pour their resources into a move for Jude Bellingham, while a new right back and striker may also be signing during this summer’s transfer window.