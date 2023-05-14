Predicted XIs Espanyol-Barcelona: Ousmane Dembele in line to start as Barcelona prepare to be champions

The day has finally come for Barcelona. On Sunday, they take on Espanyol in the latest instalment of Derbi Barceloni, and a victory over their city rivals would secure the La Liga title, their first in four years.

On the flip side, Espanyol are staring down the barrel in their fight to avoid relegation. They are three points adrift, and with a very difficult run-in, picking up points anywhere will be absolutely crucial.

Ousmane Dembele is back at full fitness for Barcelona, and Sport believe that he will start for the first time in over four months. Raphinha would drop out the side, with Xavi Hernandez set to continue with his four midfielder system.

Martin Braithwaite is expected to return to the Espanyol starting line-up, as he prepares to face his former side. He would replace Javi Puado, in the only change from the side that lost last time out to Sevilla in an enthralling encounter.

Derbi Barceloni is always a fixture that means so much to both sides, and that will be heightened even further on Sunday, with the two teams desperate for the three points, both for different reasons. Barcelona would be champions with a win, it remains to be seen whether they can do it.

Image via AP Photo/Joan Monfort