Pep Guardiola offers Rodri injury update for Real Madrid clash

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has confirmed midfield star Rodri will be fit in time to face Real Madrid.

City host Los Blancos in their Champions League semi final second leg on May 17 after securing a 1-1 draw in their first meeting in Madrid.

Guardiola opted to rest certain key names for their 3-0 Premier League weekend win over Everton as they close in on a title defence.

The players omitted are expected to come back into the starting XI against Real Madrid with Dutch international Nathan Ake the only absentee at Goodison Park.

Despite Rodri being forced off in the final minutes on Merseyside, Guardiola insisted there is no concern over the Spain international, ahead of facing Carlo Ancelotti’s holders.

Erling Haaland netted his 52nd City goal of the season against the relegation battling Toffees, and Guardiola handed the Norwegian a break in the closing stages, alongside captain Ilkay Gundogan.

