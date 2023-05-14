Nicolas Jackson closing in on Diego Forlan’s goalscoring record at Villarreal

Nicolas Jackson had been having a quiet season up until a few weeks ago, but the Senegalese forward’s form has exploded over the last few matches.

Following a brace against Athletic Club on Saturday, Jackson has now scored in his last four games for Villarreal, netting six times in that period.

Jackson will hope to make it five in a row next weekend when Villarreal travel to face Girona, and if he does so, he will equal Diego Forlan’s club record for goals in consecutive La Liga matches, as per MD. Forlan achieved that feat during the 2004/05 season.

Jackson may not have even been at Villarreal for the second half of the season. Terms had been agreed for a transfer to AFC Bournemouth in January, but the young forward failed his medical with the Premier League side.

Villarreal still harbour hopes of qualifying for next season’s Champions League, and if Jackson continues in this rich vein of form, they will have every chance of overthrowing Real Sociedad for fourth place.