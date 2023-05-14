Kang-in Lee set for Premier League move as Atletico Madrid remain unwilling to pay release clause

Kang-in Lee is expected to move on from Mallorca this summer. The South Korean international, who has been excellent this season, has attracted interest from home and abroad in recent months.

The Premier League is a likely destination, although Atletico Madrid have been interested in signing Lee. However, Mallorca’s asking price has caused problems for Los Rojiblancos in their pursuit of his signature.

Mallorca are determined to hold out for Lee’s release clause, which is believed to be €17m. However, Marca have reported that Atletico are not prepared to match that figure, and want to pay less than €10m.

Given that Premier League sides will have little problem in paying Lee’s release clause, Atletico risk missing out on signing him this summer, unless they decide to pay it, which seems incredibly unlikely.

Given this, it is increasingly likely that Atletico Madrid will stick with Rodrigo Riquelme for next season, given that recent reports have suggested that club officials were picking between the two for next season.