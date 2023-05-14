Barcelona

Joan Laporta: Xavi the decisive factor in Barcelona’s La Liga title win

Barcelona club president Joan Laporta has singled out Xavi as the key factor in their La Liga title win.

La Blaugrana rose above the derby tension to secure a 4-2 win away at Espanyol and seal a first league title win since 2019.

It continues Xavi’s impressive progress, since returning to the club at the end of 2021, with the 202/23 Spanish Supercopa clinched in January.

Despite incredible performances in defence, with Marc-Andre Ter Stegen on course to break the La Liga clean sheet record, and Robert Lewandowski netting his 21st league goal, Laporta was adamant over Xavi.

“Xavi has been decisive. His knowledge of football, knowledge of the club, and our style, it’s been crucial”, as per reports from Marca.

“He’s worked hard to ensure we play quality football. He deserves congratulations. We have a great coach and we’re very happy with him.”

Barcelona are expected to kick off a trophy parade tomorrow after restrictions at the RCDE Stadium prevented a trophy presentation on the night.

Xavi”s players were forced to flee the pitch at full time, as a minor celebration angered the home fans, and triggered a pitch invasion.

