Joan Laporta: Xavi the decisive factor in Barcelona’s La Liga title win

Barcelona club president Joan Laporta has singled out Xavi as the key factor in their La Liga title win.

FULL TIME!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! FC BARCELONA, 2022-23 LA LIGA CHAMPIONS! pic.twitter.com/Jho1kitzyd — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 14, 2023

La Blaugrana rose above the derby tension to secure a 4-2 win away at Espanyol and seal a first league title win since 2019.

Culers, this one is for YOU! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/tliyGm327Q — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 14, 2023

It continues Xavi’s impressive progress, since returning to the club at the end of 2021, with the 202/23 Spanish Supercopa clinched in January.

Despite incredible performances in defence, with Marc-Andre Ter Stegen on course to break the La Liga clean sheet record, and Robert Lewandowski netting his 21st league goal, Laporta was adamant over Xavi.

How's everybody feeling rn pic.twitter.com/b4gRjhocQW — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 14, 2023

“Xavi has been decisive. His knowledge of football, knowledge of the club, and our style, it’s been crucial”, as per reports from Marca.

“He’s worked hard to ensure we play quality football. He deserves congratulations. We have a great coach and we’re very happy with him.”

Barcelona are expected to kick off a trophy parade tomorrow after restrictions at the RCDE Stadium prevented a trophy presentation on the night.

Party time at Canaletes! ⛲️ pic.twitter.com/8gOKsKXWkL — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 14, 2023

Xavi”s players were forced to flee the pitch at full time, as a minor celebration angered the home fans, and triggered a pitch invasion.